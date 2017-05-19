Local

May 19, 2017 4:03 PM

Seat belt enforcement in Pierce County ramps up next week

By Stacia Glenn

sglenn@thenewstribune.com

Seat belt safety will be a top priority for Pierce County law enforcement next week.

The national Click It or Ticket campaign kicks off Monday and lasts until June 4, targeting travelers during one of the busiest holiday weekends of the year.

“It’s more than just putting your own seat belt on in the car; it means making sure everyone else in your car is properly restrained, especially children,” said Cesi Velez, project manager of Washington’s Child Passenger Safety Program.

Officers from Bonney Lake, Dupont, Fife, Fircrest, Gig Harbor, Lakewood, Milton, Puyallup, Ruston, Steilacoom, Sumner, Tacoma and University Place, as well as the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department and the State Patrol will participate.

Car crashes continue to be a leading cause of unintentional death of kids.

From 2011 to 2015, 48 percent of children who died in crashes did not have proper seat belt restraints, according to the Washington Traffic Safety Commission.

Here’s a rundown on Washington’s child passenger safety laws:

▪ Kids under 8 or shorter than 4-feet-9 must be in a car safety seat.

▪ Kids over 8 or taller than 4-feet-9 must properly use a seat belt.

▪ Children under 13 must ride in the back seat “where it is practical to do so.”

Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Teens talk about the fidget spinner craze

Teens talk about the fidget spinner craze 0:42

Teens talk about the fidget spinner craze
'Crazy Stan' will walk 300 miles for animal shelters 0:48

'Crazy Stan' will walk 300 miles for animal shelters
A Corsair WW2 era fighter plane comes to town 2:05

A Corsair WW2 era fighter plane comes to town

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos