Child unlatches daycare gate, toddler wanders into busy street

A 2-year-old girl slipped out of the yard at her Federal Way daycare and wandered into traffic.
Her parents said they are upset their daughter was placed in harm’s way – and outraged that the daycare said the girl was no longer welcome back.
"My child was in the street, a life was endangered," Gabriel Toyothe girl’s father, told KIRO. "If the traffic had hit her, she wouldn't be here. It would be a different situation. I don't want this to happen to any other child."
The incident happened Wednesday at Childtime in the 100 block of South 312th Street.
The parents say their daughter, Moyin, was on the playground when another child unlatched and opened the gate.
Although staff members were able to quickly usher the other children back into the yard, Moyin was allegedly able to get into the middle of the street.
Drivers stopped for her, and one even walked the girl back to the sidewalk.
Childtime declined to speak to KIRO but sent them a statement saying three children were separated from the group on the playground and briefly got outside the fence.
“The teachers immediately took action to intercept the children, who were brought safely back to the playground,” according to the statement.
Daycare officials said they are reviewing the incident and looking for better ways to latch the gate in the future.
Moyin’s parents said they were appalled the daycare told them Moyin wasn’t welcome to return because she got out of the yard. They’re searching for another daycare for the girl and her brother.
Both the parents and Childtime reported the incident to Child Protective Services, which confirmed they are investigating what happened.
