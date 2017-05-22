Teen presumed drowned after going over falls in Snoqualmie River

A 16-year-old boy who went over a waterfall while swimming with friends in the Snoqualmie River is presumed drowned, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.
Searchers will continue looking for the boy Monday but dangerous conditions due to the current will shrink the search area, sheriff’s spokeswoman Cindi West said.
A lengthy search was done Sunday after the boy was reported missing at 6 p.m., but the current kept divers from getting in the water.
Three boys were swimming in the south fork of the river near Olallie State Park in North Bend when two went over the falls. One was able to pull himself out of the water; the other did not reappear.
Officials have not identified the missing boy.
The teens knew each other from church, KOMO reported.
