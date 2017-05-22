Black bear wandering Lakewood neighborhood

A large black bear lumbered around a busy Lakewood neighborhood Monday morning, choosing an empty lot as his hangout spot.
Residents began calling 911 about 8:45 a.m. to report the bear, which is currently in a field in the 8700 block of John Dower Road Southwest.
A state Department of Fish & Wildlife team is responding.
Vonnie Morton, who lives in the Royal Oaks apartments, opened her windows this morning and did a double take when she saw the bear.
“I was shocked, I’ve never seen one in my backyard,” she said. “I couldn’t believe it, I thought I was seeing things.”
Police officers have contained the area and are waiting for wildlife officials.
“He’s not doing anything or hurting anybody,” Lt. Chris Lawler said. “He’s just walking around in a grassy area.”
