Feeling hot? Some Tacoma spraygrounds opening early

Warm weather is ahead this week, and Tacoma has just the way to keep you cool.
Metro Parks will open six of its 10 spraygrounds Tuesday for weekday use. The district’s other four spraygrounds will fully open May 27.
Sprayparks don’t typically open for daily use until June.
Among those opening early:
▪ Kandle Park, 2323 N. Shirley St.
▪ Norpoint Park, 4818 Nassau Ave. N.E.
▪ SERA Campus, 3873 S. 66th St.
▪ Titlow Park, 8425 6th Ave.
▪ Wright Park, 501 South I St.
▪ Verlo Playfield, 4321 McKinley Ave.
The spraygrounds will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Once all the facilities open May 27, they will be open until Labor Day no matter the weather.
Maintenance workers said they accelerated their work testing the spraygrounds to ensure they’d open once the weather warmed up.
“It’s important to be able to take full advantage of sunny days in the northwest, so we hope that families will come enjoy the spraygrounds,” Joey Furuto, community and neighborhood parks manager, said.
He said limited staffing in May might mean a sprayground has to be shut down for a day if problems arise.
Temperatures Monday are expected to soar to 85 degrees and hover in the low to mid-70s through the weekend.
