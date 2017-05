Flanked by defense attorneys Sunni Ko and George Trejo, Andre Thompson (left) and Bryson Chaplin listen to Superior Court Judge Erik Price after they were found guilty Thursday of a lesser charge of third-degree assault in their trial resulting from a May 21, 2015, attack on Olympia police Officer Ryan Donald. Donald was attempting to apprehend the brothers after responding to a report of thefts and an assault at a west Olympia supermarket.