Goats munching their way through Puyallup

The goats are coming.
To Puyallup, that is.
The city kicks off a new program Tuesday that enlists the help of four-legged friends to eat invasive plants at Bradley Lake Park.
Goats are notorious for munching on everything from English ivy to blackberry bushes and officials are hoping this will be a natural alternative to machines and herbicides.
Local company Rent-A-Ruminant will bring up to 100 goats to the park and hang out for the week.
Police said electric fencing was put up to protect the goats.
Residents are welcome to come see them but are asked not to approach them.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
Comments