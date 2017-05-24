Sick of park-and-ride spot poachers? King County is going to tow them

Starting June 12, park-and-ride users in King County could have their cars towed if they aren’t using the lots for transit purposes, King County Metro announced recently.
The agency estimates about 5 percent of its more than 25,000 park-and-ride spaces are used for non-authorized purposes. King County Metro plans to have extra staff monitoring its 137 lots after receiving what it says a high number of complaints. A 2016 survey by the agency showed 78 percent of people support increased enforcement at park-and-rides.
In addition to using the lots for non-transit purposes, blocking fire lanes or transit operations and parking outside designated areas will also increase chances of being towed, according to statement posted on Metro Transit’s website. Drivers will be given two warning starting June 12, then could be towed for subsequent violations.
“Metro’s goal is to ensure park-and-rides serve their intended purpose, which is to increase access to public transit,” said Christina O’Claire, a Metro assistant general manager.
Park-and-ride lot use is restricted to those using a bus, vanpool or carpool. Sound Transit plans to close two King County lots for light rail construction this month potentially increase demand for Metro Transit lots.
Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys
