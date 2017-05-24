A Washington State Patrol vehicle (circled) sits behind a car that hit and killed a falling pedestrian in Tumwater late Wednesday morning, according to Trooper Brooke Bova.
A Washington State Patrol vehicle (circled) sits behind a car that hit and killed a falling pedestrian in Tumwater late Wednesday morning, according to Trooper Brooke Bova. Washington state Department of Transportation Courtesy
A Washington State Patrol vehicle (circled) sits behind a car that hit and killed a falling pedestrian in Tumwater late Wednesday morning, according to Trooper Brooke Bova. Washington state Department of Transportation Courtesy

Local

May 24, 2017 1:27 PM

Woman dies after fall from I-5 overpass onto vehicle

By Kenny Ocker

kocker@thenewstribune.com

A woman was killed late Wednesday morning after a fall from an overpass onto Interstate 5 in Tumwater, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The woman either jumped or accidentally fell from the Custer Way overpass about 11:45 a.m., hitting a vehicle, State Patrol spokeswoman Brooke Bova said.

She died at the scene. The driver of the vehicle was unhurt.

Traffic was backed up for miles as the State Patrol investigated the incident; the roadways were cleared by about 1:15 p.m.

Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

A 109th birthday song for Gertrude 'Ella' Ellison

A 109th birthday song for Gertrude 'Ella' Ellison 0:39

A 109th birthday song for Gertrude 'Ella' Ellison
Puyallup High students protest 'sexist' dress code 1:08

Puyallup High students protest 'sexist' dress code
Bad Monday for bear on city adventure 0:30

Bad Monday for bear on city adventure

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos