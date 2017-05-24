Woman dies after fall from I-5 overpass onto vehicle

A woman was killed late Wednesday morning after a fall from an overpass onto Interstate 5 in Tumwater, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The woman either jumped or accidentally fell from the Custer Way overpass about 11:45 a.m., hitting a vehicle, State Patrol spokeswoman Brooke Bova said.
She died at the scene. The driver of the vehicle was unhurt.
Traffic was backed up for miles as the State Patrol investigated the incident; the roadways were cleared by about 1:15 p.m.
