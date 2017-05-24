A black belt goalie from Tacoma scored a Fulbright grant for research in India

An Edgewood woman received a Fulbright grant to study in India, the University of Notre Dame announced Wednesday.
Kiley Adams, a biological sciences major, was Bellarmine Prep’s valedictorian in 2013 and she was a member of the Gig Harbor Premier soccer club. She is a goalkeeper on the Notre Dame soccer team but did not compete her junior season so she could study abroad. She previously received a grant from Notre Dame to conduct research in Indian in Summer, 2016.
She served as an early intervention special educator in India where she helped in pediatric therapy and education services. Adams is Taekwondo black belt, a member of Notre Dame’s Dean’s List and a volunteer with the Washington Trails Association.
The Fulbright Program, established in 1946, chooses scholars for its educational exchange program based on academic merit and leadership potential.
