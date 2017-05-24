Pierce County foster care sanctuary has ‘urgent need’ for volunteers

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:41 Man accused of hit-and-run that killed Key Peninsula golf cart driver pleads not guilty Pause 0:39 A 109th birthday song for Gertrude 'Ella' Ellison 0:30 Bad Monday for bear on city adventure 1:43 Homeless eviction from Tacoma 'Jungle' underway 1:20 Millionaire developer-turned-philanthropist Fred Roberson isn’t done giving new life to Tacoma’s landmarks 2:00 Emergency sanctuary will provide safe transition for foster kids 1:19 ThinkGeek comes to the Tacoma Mall 1:16 City brings some of the comforts of home to Tacoma homeless 2:13 Charles Wright's Nick Iregui is The News Tribune's All-Area soccer player of the year 0:24 Happy birthday, Leonys Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

A look inside Pierce County's first emergency sanctuary, where children entering the foster care system can receive up to 72 hours of temporary care before being placed in a permanent home. It's empty now, but by December it's expected to take in up to five children, with a full-time therapeutic child-care specialist on hand. Drew Perine dperine@thenewstribune.com