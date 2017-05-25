Tacoma’s stone-faced icons have something to smile about

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:41 Man accused of hit-and-run that killed Key Peninsula golf cart driver pleads not guilty Pause 2:00 Emergency sanctuary will provide safe transition for foster kids 0:47 Flames consume house in Tacoma's North End 2:14 People are buried 'two, three deep' at Tacoma's pauper cemetery, says funeral director 2:04 Isaiah Thomas has a new home in Tacoma- His own basketball court 1:12 Tacoma's new Wright Park pedestrian bridge installed 1:20 Millionaire developer-turned-philanthropist Fred Roberson isn’t done giving new life to Tacoma’s landmarks 1:23 Union's Merriweather sisters, Tahoma's Wilson sisters explain best and worst of twin life 1:19 ThinkGeek comes to the Tacoma Mall 0:47 Pete Carroll wraps up three day Seahawks rookie minicamp Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email We took to the streets of Tacoma, Lakewood and Ruston to lighten the mood of public statues in those cities. We used the Face App, an application that can make anyone, or anything, smile. Drew Perine dperine@thenewstribune.com

We took to the streets of Tacoma, Lakewood and Ruston to lighten the mood of public statues in those cities. We used the Face App, an application that can make anyone, or anything, smile. Drew Perine dperine@thenewstribune.com