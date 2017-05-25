Tacoma’s stone-faced icons have something to smile about

Statues often have a serious outlook on life.
Who can blame them? It’s hard to hold a smile for even a few minutes let alone decades.
So we used FaceApp, an application for smart phones, to lighten their mood.
Ruston copper baron William Rust went from solemn to silly. Tacoma NAACP founder Nettie Asberry is all teeth.
We even gave the Statue of Liberty in a Lakewood cemetery a winning grin.
FaceApp uses artificial intelligence to convert serious expressions into smiling ones. It can also transform photographs by making people younger, older or a different gender.
This isn’t what the original sculptors intended but they needn’t worry. The alterations exist only in the digital world.
Craig Sailor: 253-597-8541, @crsailor
Comments