Man critically injured in Tacoma apartment fire

A man was critically injured early Thursday in a Tacoma apartment fire, according to the Fire Department.
Firefighters were called just before 6 a.m. to the Orion apartments building at 29 St. Helens Ave. by an automatic alarm.
When they arrived, crews immediately saw smoke coming from the 11th floor. They were able to pull a man out of the unit where the blaze started and contain the flames to a single apartment.
The man was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.
Two other residents of the building were evaluated but did not need treatment.
Because the 15-story building has so many residents, the Fire Department called a seond-alarm and brought in more resources to help evacuate some apartments as a precaution.
“We knocked down the fire” fairly quickly, fire spokesman Joe Meinecke said.
Investigators are trying to figure out what started the fire.
