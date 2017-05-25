Tacoma Fire spokesman Joe Meinecke discusses the fire that sent one man to the hospital early Thursday. The fire was reported around 6 a.m. on the 11th floor of the Orion building at 29 St. Helens Ave.
Peter Haleyphaley@thenewstribune.com
More Videos
0:52
One critically injured in Tacoma apartment fire
0:52
High-rise apartment fire in Tacoma
0:57
Smile, you're a Tacoma icon
0:41
Man accused of hit-and-run that killed Key Peninsula golf cart driver pleads not guilty
0:39
A 109th birthday song for Gertrude 'Ella' Ellison
0:30
Bad Monday for bear on city adventure
1:08
Puyallup High students protest 'sexist' dress code
1:12
Sunday morning fire destroys Subway, other businesses
1:16
City brings some of the comforts of home to Tacoma homeless
0:48
'Crazy Stan' will walk 300 miles for animal shelters