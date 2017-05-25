Amazon making on-the-spot offers for part-time jobs with benefits on Thursday

Amazon is making on-the-spot job offers again Thursday morning in Kent.
The online retail giant is hiring part-time workers for Amazon Fresh, according to the company website. The starting salary is $14.25 and workers are eligible for for benefits including health care after 90 days. Workers should be comfortable working in a refrigerated environment, according to the job description.
Thursday’s hiring session is 8a.m.-1 p.m. at Green River College’s Kent Campus, 417 Ramsay Way, Kent, WA 98032.
Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys
Comments