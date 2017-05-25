Local

May 25, 2017 8:16 AM

Distressed man doused his house with 5 gallons of gasoline. Then he had second thoughts

By Stacia Glenn

sglenn@thenewstribune.com

The fumes were overpowering.

A distressed Kent man doused his two-story house with nearly five gallons of gasoline Wednesday night, prompting the evacuation of several nearby homes.

A hazardous materials crew was sent to the home in the 20900 block of 134th Place SE about 7 p.m. after the man called 911 and told dispatchers what he’d done.

Police talked the man out of the house and took him to a hospital to be evaluated.

In the meantime, a HAZMAT team checked out the house and found gasoline poured everywhere inside.

They shut off the electricity to ensure a fire couldn’t spark and opened all the windows and doors to help the fumes escape.

A private company was brought in to remove all contaminated materials, according to Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority.

Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Cement mixing truck overturns in Lakewood

Cement mixing truck overturns in Lakewood 0:22

Cement mixing truck overturns in Lakewood
High-rise apartment fire in Tacoma 0:52

High-rise apartment fire in Tacoma
One critically injured in Tacoma apartment fire 0:52

One critically injured in Tacoma apartment fire

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos