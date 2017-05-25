Distressed man doused his house with 5 gallons of gasoline. Then he had second thoughts

The fumes were overpowering.
A distressed Kent man doused his two-story house with nearly five gallons of gasoline Wednesday night, prompting the evacuation of several nearby homes.
A hazardous materials crew was sent to the home in the 20900 block of 134th Place SE about 7 p.m. after the man called 911 and told dispatchers what he’d done.
Police talked the man out of the house and took him to a hospital to be evaluated.
In the meantime, a HAZMAT team checked out the house and found gasoline poured everywhere inside.
They shut off the electricity to ensure a fire couldn’t spark and opened all the windows and doors to help the fumes escape.
A private company was brought in to remove all contaminated materials, according to Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority.
