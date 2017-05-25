High-rise apartment fire in Tacoma

State Sen. Reuven Carlyle, D-Seattle, talks with reporter Melissa Santos about how to be one of the best-dressed at the state Capitol, how he underestimated Washington state's state's love of marijuana and what kind of tax policies he prefers to comply with a court order to fully fund public schools. Also, he gives his predictions about flying cars and the date of the Legislature's final adjournment, all over a basket of tater tots (and a vegan hash). Filmed Monday, May 22 at King Solomon's Reef in Olympia.