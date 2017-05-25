High-rise apartment fire in Tacoma

Politics & Government

State Sen. Reuven Carlyle, D-Seattle, talks with reporter Melissa Santos about how to be one of the best-dressed at the state Capitol, how he underestimated Washington state's state's love of marijuana and what kind of tax policies he prefers to comply with a court order to fully fund public schools. Also, he gives his predictions about flying cars and the date of the Legislature's final adjournment, all over a basket of tater tots (and a vegan hash). Filmed Monday, May 22 at King Solomon's Reef in Olympia.

Local

We took to the streets of Tacoma, Lakewood and Ruston to lighten the mood of public statues in those cities. We used the Face App, an application that can make anyone, or anything, smile.

Local

Pilot Jim Martinelli talks about this Corsair, a WW2-era fighter plane, at Tacoma Narrows Airport. On Friday he will fly it over a ceremony at Lincoln High School as part of a ceremony recognizing Marine Major Gregory "Pappy" Boyington, who attended Tacoma’s Lincoln High School and flew such a plane heroically against the Japanese in WW2.

Local

Flanked by defense attorneys Sunni Ko and George Trejo, Andre Thompson (left) and Bryson Chaplin listen to Superior Court Judge Erik Price after they were found guilty Thursday of a lesser charge of third-degree assault in their trial resulting from a May 21, 2015, attack on Olympia police Officer Ryan Donald. Donald was attempting to apprehend the brothers after responding to a report of thefts and an assault at a west Olympia supermarket.

