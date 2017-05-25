Apollo the pit bull was a shelter animal set to die when police trainers found him

More Videos 1:08 Sight and sounds of the Hilltop Streetfair Pause 1:12 PLU faculty committee proposes cuts 1:09 How to safely watch a solar eclipse 1:47 Is the name RedLine Tacoma racist? 7:35 Gregg Bell on Seahawks' win over Chiefs, Rees Odhiambo's reassuring night and more 2:16 What's inside of a 'rape kit?' 2:30 Thomas S. Potts sentenced for two homicides 0:58 Edgar Martinez immortalized with Mariners jersey retirement 2:08 Rees Odhiambo smiling after steady game at LT in Seahawks' preseason win over KC 1:57 Russell Wilson after sharp night in Seahawks' preseason win over KC Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Rescued pit bull entertains adorable young fan at mall The Tukwila Police Department adopted Apollo, a pit bull that was going to be euthanized, and turned him into a top drug-sniffing dog. And he's a pretty friendly ambassador as he shows in this visit to the Southcenter Mall. The Tukwila Police Department adopted Apollo, a pit bull that was going to be euthanized, and turned him into a top drug-sniffing dog. And he's a pretty friendly ambassador as he shows in this visit to the Southcenter Mall. Tukwila Police Department

The Tukwila Police Department adopted Apollo, a pit bull that was going to be euthanized, and turned him into a top drug-sniffing dog. And he's a pretty friendly ambassador as he shows in this visit to the Southcenter Mall. Tukwila Police Department