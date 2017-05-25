More Videos

  Rescued pit bull entertains adorable young fan at mall

    The Tukwila Police Department adopted Apollo, a pit bull that was going to be euthanized, and turned him into a top drug-sniffing dog. And he's a pretty friendly ambassador as he shows in this visit to the Southcenter Mall.

The Tukwila Police Department adopted Apollo, a pit bull that was going to be euthanized, and turned him into a top drug-sniffing dog. And he's a pretty friendly ambassador as he shows in this visit to the Southcenter Mall.
The Tukwila Police Department adopted Apollo, a pit bull that was going to be euthanized, and turned him into a top drug-sniffing dog. And he's a pretty friendly ambassador as he shows in this visit to the Southcenter Mall. Tukwila Police Department

Apollo the pit bull was a shelter animal set to die when police trainers found him

May 25, 2017 12:18 PM

It’s something of a Cinderella story, except it stars a pit bull.

Apollo was abandoned and left to live for six months at an area animal shelter. Nobody seemed to want him.

Then a death sentence was handed down.

The dog had too much energy and was unlikely to be adopted, shelter workers ruled. He was to be euthanized.

That’s when a shelter employee stepped in and called a State Patrol trainer, pleading with her to take a look at Apollo in case he could be paired with a police officer.

The trainer came out and ran the pit bull through some drills. His impressive performance earned him a second chance at life.

The trainer took Apollo to a state Department of Corrections kennel in hopes a narcotics officer might choose him as a partner.

“Normally, a German shepherd is the standard go-to dog. They are bred to be police dogs. Pit bulls, not so much,” Tukwila police officer Victor Masters told Q13. “They get the bad rap, and people just want to avoid them.”

Apollo proved unpopular in his second kennel.

He waited a year before Tukwila police heard his story.

“No one would give him a chance simply because he was a pit bull who often have bad reputations based on misconceptions and lack of training,” the department wrote on its Facebook page. “All he needed was a chance.”

Tukwila police took Apollo in and put him through narcotics training. He finished first in his class in November.

Officers said he is friendly, loves to play and is enjoying being part of two families — his trainer’s and his brothers in blue.

The department posted Apollo’s story Monday and received more than 29,000 likes. It has been shared more than 3,200 times.

Apollo has already helped seize 30 pounds of drugs and $355,000 in cash, according to KING-5.

