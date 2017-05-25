Rescued pit bull entertains adorable young fan at mall

The Tukwila Police Department adopted Apollo, a pit bull that was going to be euthanized, and turned him into a top drug-sniffing dog. And he's a pretty friendly ambassador as he shows in this visit to the Southcenter Mall.
Tukwila Police Department
Politics & Government

State Sen. Reuven Carlyle, D-Seattle, talks with reporter Melissa Santos about how to be one of the best-dressed at the state Capitol, how he underestimated Washington state's state's love of marijuana and what kind of tax policies he prefers to comply with a court order to fully fund public schools. Also, he gives his predictions about flying cars and the date of the Legislature's final adjournment, all over a basket of tater tots (and a vegan hash). Filmed Monday, May 22 at King Solomon's Reef in Olympia.

Local

We took to the streets of Tacoma, Lakewood and Ruston to lighten the mood of public statues in those cities. We used the Face App, an application that can make anyone, or anything, smile.

Local

Pilot Jim Martinelli talks about this Corsair, a WW2-era fighter plane, at Tacoma Narrows Airport. On Friday he will fly it over a ceremony at Lincoln High School as part of a ceremony recognizing Marine Major Gregory "Pappy" Boyington, who attended Tacoma’s Lincoln High School and flew such a plane heroically against the Japanese in WW2.

