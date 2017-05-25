Keep your hairy armpits away from my salmon cakes

Fine dining often means pricey food and excellent views. Sometimes those views can include hairy armpits.
Gordon Nacarrato owns one of Tacoma’s swankiest dining rooms: Pacific Grill. Filet Mignon goes for $45 and a bowl of cioppino will set you back $34.
The longtime restaurateur has spent considerable time and money on presenting a classy dining experience.
“So with the hot weather, lately I am seeing a lot of tank tops in the Pacific Grill dining room,” Naccarato wrote Tuesday on Facebook. “I hate enforcing a dress code (and never want to embarrass a guest) yet I can see looks of dismay (disgust) on other guests’ faces who made an effort and dressed up (a bit) for a night out. Do you really not mind hairy underarms while dining?”
Several of the 100-plus people who commented said Naccarato should start a dress code. Some even suggested he pick up a few thrift store sports coats for those who need some covering up.
“No, I don’t want to see hairy armpit or gnarly toes in flip flops,” one wrote.
But others said they don’t mind tank tops in restaurants
“Not a fan of dress codes,” one commenter said. “If they have money to spend and want to eat at your place, you should let them.”
Naccarato said three men in tank tops were part of a large group of diners who spent $1,000 at the restaurant recently.
“Such a dilemma,” he wrote. “If three aren’t seated, we ruin their celebration, and they leave. Maybe a discreet card handed to them on their way out, for next time?”
Naccarato said he was conflicted on the issue.
