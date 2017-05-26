Cop dances with students at Tacoma high school

Tacoma police Officer Ken Davidson joins students at Stadium High School in Tacoma, Wash., in a group dance routine. Video courtesy of Shannon Marshall
Courtesy Shannon Marshall, Stadium High School
Politics & Government

State Sen. Reuven Carlyle, D-Seattle, talks with reporter Melissa Santos about how to be one of the best-dressed at the state Capitol, how he underestimated Washington state's state's love of marijuana and what kind of tax policies he prefers to comply with a court order to fully fund public schools. Also, he gives his predictions about flying cars and the date of the Legislature's final adjournment, all over a basket of tater tots (and a vegan hash). Filmed Monday, May 22 at King Solomon's Reef in Olympia.

Local

We took to the streets of Tacoma, Lakewood and Ruston to lighten the mood of public statues in those cities. We used the Face App, an application that can make anyone, or anything, smile.

