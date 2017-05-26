Department of Transportation snow removal crews meet on Chinook Pass after clearing the highway in 2006. The pass is still closed this year.
May 26, 2017 11:20 AM

Popular Mount Rainier destination opening soon, but will it open for holiday weekend?

By Craig Hill

State workers are getting closer to opening Chinook Pass, according to statement issued Sunday by the state Department of Transportation.

“Chinook Pass remains closed, but crews are making good progress and made it all the way to the arch this week. It shouldn’t be too long before it reopens – we’ll keep you posted,” the statement read.

Cayuse Pass is open and the road to Chinook Pass is open to foot traffic according to Mount Rainier National Park.

Chinook Pass offers access to some one of the most popular trails in the park (Naches Peak Loop), the Pacific Crest Trail and other popular recreation spots near Mount Rainier. Visitors to this area of the park should expect 30-minute delays May 30-June 8.

State Route 123 and the Stevens Canyon Road are open. The road to Sunrise isn’t expected to open until June 30.

Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys

