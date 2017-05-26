Officer gets his “Cupid Shuffle” on with students

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:46 Tips on how to land your next job Pause 0:37 Rescued pit bull entertains adorable young fan at mall 1:23 Helicopter rescuers pluck man from 1,200-foot depth in Crater Lake National Park 2:00 Emergency sanctuary will provide safe transition for foster kids 3:15 Pro Football Hall of Fame brings its best to history museum 0:22 Cement mixing truck overturns in Lakewood 3:33 Predicting a liquid natural gas spill 1:23 Jingle Bell Run in Wright Park 1:12 Tacoma's new Wright Park pedestrian bridge installed 1:12 Sunday morning fire destroys Subway, other businesses Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Tacoma police Officer Ken Donaldson joins students at Stadium High School in Tacoma, Wash., in a group dance routine. Video courtesy of Shannon Marshall Courtesy Shannon Marshall, Stadium High School

Tacoma police Officer Ken Donaldson joins students at Stadium High School in Tacoma, Wash., in a group dance routine. Video courtesy of Shannon Marshall Courtesy Shannon Marshall, Stadium High School