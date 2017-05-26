Officer gets his “Cupid Shuffle” on with students

He was a little out of step, but he did the dance.
Tacoma police Officer Ken Davidson, 59, doesn’t fancy himself much of a dancer but he jumped right in when he saw Stadium High students doing the “Cupid Shuffle” at lunch.
It’s just about time for final exams and students were feeling extra stressed.
Natalie Hart, a college and career counselor, decided to organize a bit of fun to help high schoolers unwind. So she asked a dance instructor from her gym to come down and lead a lunchtime “Cupid Shuffle,” a 2007 hit by Cupid that remains popular.
“It’s the most stressful time on campus and I wanted them to not have their minds thinking about class and just dance and be themselves,” Hart said.
About 60 students showed off their moves in the courtyard Monday during two lunch periods.
Davidson, a white-haired school resource officer, saw them getting down and decided to give it a go.
“That’s what I’m there for, to interact with the students and staff,” Davidson said.
Though he didn’t know it as he kicking and stepping, an assistant principal and several students captured the moment on film.
When the officer’s wife later saw it, she teased him about not moving in tune to the music.
“Once in a great while, I’ll go out and do a few dances but not very often,” Davidson said. “I hear I wasn’t in step with the music so I guess I didn’t master it, but it was a good laugh.”
