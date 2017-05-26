Second penguin in 3 days born at Point Defiance Zoo. Another may soon hatch

Penguin Point has another new resident.
For the second time in 11 years — and the second time this week — a Magellanic penguin was born Thursday at the Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium, zoo officials announced. And another may soon hatch.
There are four mating pairs of penguins at the zoo and they all have been sitting on eggs, according to a statement released by the zoo. It’s possible a third penguin could hatch in the next week or two.
The zoo’s policy is to refer to Penguins by the colors of the bands on their wings rather than give them names. Thursday’s chick and his two day older sibling were born to Pink (mom) and Red (dad). Red and Pink came to Tacoma from Brazil six years ago after likely getting caught in a current while searching for food and not having enough energy to return home.
Both chicks appear healthy and are eating, said zoo biologist Amanda Shaffer.
Parents incubate the eggs in shifts and the eggs generally hatch 38-42 days after they’re laid.
The parents chicks at Penguin Point (the name of the zoo’s Penguin exhibit) are keeping close watch and feeding on their new chicks, according to zoo officials.
and the chicks periodically may be visible during feeding time when the parents swap brooding shifts.
