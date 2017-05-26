Local

May 26, 2017 5:34 PM

Here are some places you can commemorate Memorial Day in Pierce County

Staff report

Monday is Memorial Day, the day set aside each year to honor those who have died while serving in the U.S. armed forces.

Flags should be flown at half-staff from sunrise until noon and then raised fully until sunset.

There are a number of observances throughout the South Sound area Monday, including:

▪ Sumner Cemetery, 12324 Valley Ave. E., 10 a.m.

▪ Bethany Lutheran Cemetery, 26418 Mountain Highway E., Spanaway, 10 a.m.

▪ Fox Island Cemetery, 600 Island Boulevard, 11 a.m.

▪ Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Camp Lewis Cemetery, 11:30 a.m. Visitors must obtain a pass from the JBLM visitor center at Exit 120 from Interstate 5.

▪ War Memorial Park, Sixth Avenue and McArthur, Tacoma, 11 a.m.

▪ DuPont Plaza, 12:30 p.m.

▪ Washington Soldiers’ Home, 1301 Orting-Kapowsin Highway E., Orting, 2 p.m.

