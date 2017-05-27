Baby elk born in Northwest Trek herd

This story will have legs. Four, thin little legs.
The first baby elk of the season at Northwest Trek Wildlife Park was born Thursday, according to Metro Parks Tacoma.
The Roosevelt elk calf is in the free-roaming area of the park north of Eatonville.
The park also has four baby bison, with more expected in coming days.
Spring is the big birthing season at the park, which had its 7 millionth visitor in March. After the bison and elk, caribou, bighorn sheep and Columbia black-tailed deer babies are expected soon.
