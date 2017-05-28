Head-on wreck in Tacoma sends five to hospitals, including two babies

Five people, including two infants, were taken to area hospitals following a head-on collision in Tacoma Saturday night.
KOMO News is reporting that the crash happened about 7:40 p.m. at the intersection of Portland Avenue East and East 59th Street.
The infants appeared to be bruised and were taken to Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital. The adults were transported to Tacoma General Hospital and Madigan Army Medical Center.
One other adult was not transported.
Photos taken at the scene show a mangled SUV and a Chevrolet truck.
