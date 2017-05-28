It’s not just government, schools and banks closed for Memorial Day

If you need to get your industrial-sized packages of hotdogs and Coke you better hit Costco Wholesale today. The warehouse chain will be closed all day on Monday.
It’s one of several businesses closed or open with reduced hours on Memorial Day.
As usual, all but essential government offices and services will closed as well.
Pierce Transit will be using its Sunday schedule to run its buses and paratransit shuttles on Monday.
Bartell Drugs pharmacies will be on reduced hours Monday.
Plenty of restaurants will be open on the holiday but The Swiss restaurant and pub on the edge of UW Tacoma’s campus will be closed.
The Tacoma Mall, local movie theaters and parks will be open.
Memorial Day honors the nation’s war dead.
Craig Sailor: 253-597-8541, @crsailor
Comments