Fans, AC go silent as outages leave Lakewood powerless

Power outages in Lakewood have left 1,157 customers without TV and air conditioning Sunday afternoon.
An outage centered hear Gravelly Lake Drive SW and Bridgeport Way SW has left 692 in the dark. It was reported at 1:25 p.m.
Another outage centered near 112th Street SW is affecting 465 customers. It was reported at 1:30 p.m.
Tacoma Power said it’s investigating the cause of the outages.
The outage was affecting businesses including Old Country Buffet and Lakewood Towne Center. Power was also reported out at Clover Park Technical College.
