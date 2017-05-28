Vaughn celebrates fallen veterans in annual Aisle of Honor ceremony

Dozens gathered to honor fallen veterans at the annual Aisle of Honor ceremony at the Vaughn Bay Cemetery.
Joshua Bessex joshua.bessex@gateline.com
One of Olympia’s best-dressed talks fashion, taxes and weed on this week’s Capitol Happy Hour

State Sen. Reuven Carlyle, D-Seattle, talks with reporter Melissa Santos about how to be one of the best-dressed at the state Capitol, how he underestimated Washington state's state's love of marijuana and what kind of tax policies he prefers to comply with a court order to fully fund public schools. Also, he gives his predictions about flying cars and the date of the Legislature's final adjournment, all over a basket of tater tots (and a vegan hash). Filmed Monday, May 22 at King Solomon's Reef in Olympia.

Smile, you're a Tacoma icon

We took to the streets of Tacoma, Lakewood and Ruston to lighten the mood of public statues in those cities. We used the Face App, an application that can make anyone, or anything, smile.

