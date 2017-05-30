Want to see the view from Camp Muir? Webcam rolling again

Mountain views are now easy to come by, even from your desk.
The webcam at 10,188-foot Camp Muir went live Tuesday, marking the start of summery weather at Mount Rainier National Park.
Images update every five minutes and give a real-time glimpse to the south of the Tatoosh Range, Mount Adams and sometimes Mount St. Helens.
The park operates 11 webcams.
Only the Sunrise webcams are not yet up this year. They’re expected to be up next month once the visitor center there reopens.
The Camp Muir webcam went online in July 2011 and was billed as the highest in the state and one of the most remote in the United States.
