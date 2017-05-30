Hiker presumed dead after going over Palouse Falls

A 25-year-old man is presumed dead after falling from a cliff Monday above Palouse Falls while taking a selfie.
Rescuers searched for hours but did not find a body.
They were called to Palouse Falls State Park about 2:30 p.m. about somebody reported seeing a woman screaming that her boyfriend had fallen.
The woman told investigators she and her boyfriend were hiking and taking pictures when he slipped and fell into the river, just above the 198-foot waterfall.
A witness said he hit a rock as he fell into the water, and was swept downstream, according to the Associated Press.
Rescue crews were expected to resume searching for the man Tuesday.
Washington State Parks has long been concerned about the unmarked trails near the falls and put up temporary fencing in 2015 to keep people away from potentially dangerous areas, according to The Spokesman-Review.
