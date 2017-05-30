FILE - In this Dec. 16, 2015 file photo, a passenger jet comes in for a landing and in view of a line of planes waiting to takeoff at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
More than 90 flights delayed at Sea-Tac Airport

By Stacia Glenn

sglenn@thenewstribune.com

Some flights at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport were delayed Tuesday due to weather and an Air Traffic Control equipment outage.

The Federal Aviation Administration said some incoming flights are delayed up to two hours.

About 10,000 travelers were affected on roughly 90 Alaska Airlines and Virgin America flights scheduled to leave before noon.

It was not immediately known when normal operations would resume.

More delay information can be found here.

