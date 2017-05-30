Thank you, John Legend. Now, how about Tacoma’s school lunch debt?

Singer John Legend just spent $5,000 so kids can have lunch in Seattle schools.
Maybe someone can do the same for Tacoma?
The singer contributed to a Seattle man’s GoFundMe campaign to ease the city’s school lunch debt.
Jeff Lew has now raised $40,000 of his $50,000 goal in Seattle.
Lew started a similar campaign this month to erase Tacoma’s school lunch debt. It’s now raised $16,817 of its $20,800 goal.
Legend donated to the Seattle campaign under his birth name of John Stephens.
Lew Googled the name and found the Legend connection, Lew told the Seattle Times.
“I thought, ‘It could be him, let’s try sending him a personalized note’,” Lew said.
Legend confirmed in an email and on Twitter that he was the donor. The singer’s wife is from Snohomish but he has no connections to Washington state.
Legend will perform this weekend at Chateau Ste. Michelle in Woodinville.
School lunch debts — money owed by a student’s parents or guardians — has been in the media recently in relationship to “lunch shaming.”
Lunch shaming refers to an alternate lunch being provided to students whose families are in debt. In some schools a lunch is unceremoniously dumped in the garbage if a child cannot afford to pay.
