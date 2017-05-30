Man on trial for fatal shooting during West End Tacoma drug deal
Remarks from the opening statements of deputy prosecutor John Sheeran and defense attorney Philip Thornton Tuesday in the trial of Donald Bango in Pierce County Superior Court. Bango is charged with first-degree murder, for the fatal 2015 shooting of 33-year-old Jeffrey Shaw in Tacoma's West End.
Alexis Krell
