May 31, 2017 8:45 PM

Woman loses helmet, dies in Spanaway motorcycle wreck, medics say

By Kenny Ocker

A woman was killed Wednesday night after falling off a motorcycle in Spanaway and losing her helmet in the process, according to Central Pierce Fire & Rescue.

The woman was the passenger on the motorcycle, which was driven by a man on 152nd Street East near 27th Avenue East about 7:55 p.m. The man was cut off, Central Pierce spokesman Brian Levings said.

The man swerved to avoid the car and the woman fell from the motorcycle, he said.

She had been wearing a helmet but it wasn’t properly secured, so she suffered severe head trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene, Levings said.

The man was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries, Levings added.

  Comments  

