The rain returned, and so did the record-breaking

A bit of rain Wednesday was just enough to push the Seattle area into being the wettest October to June on record.
The final tally: 47.24 inches.
That barely scooted past the previous record of 47.23 set at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in 2015-2016.
After a streak of sunny days, the rain briefly returned Wednesday and dropped 0.08 inches.
That ended a record 13-day dry-streak in May and broke a tie with 1950 to make it the second wettest January to May on record.
The first five months of the year saw 26.76 inches of precipitation. The record remains 26.90 inches, set in 1972.
It has rained 70 percent of the days this year, according to the National Weather Service.
Forecasters said there’s a small chance of rain Thursday and Friday before the sun returns Saturday and lingers through at least the middle of next week.
Hopefully we won’t be breaking any more rain records this year, but just in case, here’s what you should know about June.
Normal rainfall in June is 1.57 inches. The wettest June was in 1946 with 3.90 inches; the driest was in 1951 with 0.13 inches.
