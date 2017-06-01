Local

June 1, 2017 9:02 AM

The rain returned, and so did the record-breaking

By Stacia Glenn

sglenn@thenewstribune.com

A bit of rain Wednesday was just enough to push the Seattle area into being the wettest October to June on record.

The final tally: 47.24 inches.

That barely scooted past the previous record of 47.23 set at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in 2015-2016.

After a streak of sunny days, the rain briefly returned Wednesday and dropped 0.08 inches.

That ended a record 13-day dry-streak in May and broke a tie with 1950 to make it the second wettest January to May on record.

The first five months of the year saw 26.76 inches of precipitation. The record remains 26.90 inches, set in 1972.

It has rained 70 percent of the days this year, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters said there’s a small chance of rain Thursday and Friday before the sun returns Saturday and lingers through at least the middle of next week.

Hopefully we won’t be breaking any more rain records this year, but just in case, here’s what you should know about June.

Normal rainfall in June is 1.57 inches. The wettest June was in 1946 with 3.90 inches; the driest was in 1951 with 0.13 inches.

Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653

Related content

Local

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Puyallup rallies past Curtis for season opening win 1:30

Puyallup rallies past Curtis for season opening win

Pause
Huskies coach Chris Petersen on rough start in 30-14 win over Rutgers 2:10

Huskies coach Chris Petersen on rough start in 30-14 win over Rutgers

Renting in Tacoma's tight market for apartments 1:38

Renting in Tacoma's tight market for apartments

Respectfully scattering the ashes of our unclaimed deceased 2:13

Respectfully scattering the ashes of our unclaimed deceased

Huskies quarterback Jake Browning on sluggish offense in UW's win over Rutgers 2:17

Huskies quarterback Jake Browning on sluggish offense in UW's win over Rutgers

Austin Davis says he's a No. 2 QB after rally in Oakland. Will it be for Seahawks? 1:22

Austin Davis says he's a No. 2 QB after rally in Oakland. Will it be for Seahawks?

Huskies running back Myles Gaskin after win over Rutgers 0:24

Huskies running back Myles Gaskin after win over Rutgers

Aerial footage of salmon net damaged during eclipse's high tides 0:33

Aerial footage of salmon net damaged during eclipse's high tides

Pete Carroll on backup-QB situation, more from Seahawks preseason finale 2:56

Pete Carroll on backup-QB situation, more from Seahawks preseason finale

UW receiver Dante Pettis after Day 2 of fall camp 0:41

UW receiver Dante Pettis after Day 2 of fall camp

  • Drunken driver sentenced for fatal University Place crash

    Donivan Crews is sentenced for a University Place wreck that killed one person and injured five.

Drunken driver sentenced for fatal University Place crash

View more video

Local