Woman killed in Spanaway motorcycle wreck identified

A woman who died Wednesday after being thrown from a motorcycle in Spanaway has been identified as Prissi Beard.

Beard, 47, was riding on the back of her brother-in-law’s Yamaha when a car turned in front of them and the motorcycle went down.

They were riding west on 152nd Street East, passing cars, when they crashed near 27th Avenue East just before 8 p.m.

Beard was thrown from the bike and pronounced dead at the scene.

She was wearing a helmet but it wasn’t properly secured, Central Pierce spokesman Brian Levings said.

The person who cut off the motorcycle stayed at the scene and spoke with investigators.

“It appears that reckless driving on the motorcycle driver’s part and the combination of the vehicle driver not seeing them caused the accident,” Pierce County sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said.