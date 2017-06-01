In this file photo from 2011, a Washington Department of Transportation vehicle heads down to the west gate of Chinook Pass on Highway 410 to open it for the season Thursday, May 15, 2003. The weather in the South Sound region was changing radically every hours, from hail to snow to twisters! (Duncan Livingston/The News Tribune)
In this file photo from 2011, a Washington Department of Transportation vehicle heads down to the west gate of Chinook Pass on Highway 410 to open it for the season Thursday, May 15, 2003. The weather in the South Sound region was changing radically every hours, from hail to snow to twisters! (Duncan Livingston/The News Tribune) DUNCAN LIVINGSTON THE NEWS TRIBUNE
In this file photo from 2011, a Washington Department of Transportation vehicle heads down to the west gate of Chinook Pass on Highway 410 to open it for the season Thursday, May 15, 2003. The weather in the South Sound region was changing radically every hours, from hail to snow to twisters! (Duncan Livingston/The News Tribune) DUNCAN LIVINGSTON THE NEWS TRIBUNE

Local

June 01, 2017 1:54 PM

Chinook Pass is set to reopen for season

By Stacia Glenn

sglenn@thenewstribune.com

In a week, the scenic Chinook Pass will have people cruising down the highway.

The pass will open by June 9, according to the state Department of Transportation.

Crews are performing last minute avalanche work and clearing 40-foot snow stacks along state Route 410.

Chinook Pass usually opens before Memorial Day but fresh snow dealt WSDOT setbacks.

Cayuse Pass on state Route 123 opened May 19.

Both highways closed in late November due to snow and avalanche concerns. Snow clearing started March 1.

Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

‘Direct Threat’ Closes Evergreen College Campus

‘Direct Threat’ Closes Evergreen College Campus 0:56

‘Direct Threat’ Closes Evergreen College Campus
Two taken to hospital after car hits van on on South Tacoma Way 0:37

Two taken to hospital after car hits van on on South Tacoma Way
Gig Harbor's new lift station, restrooms and view platform at Skansie Park 1:36

Gig Harbor's new lift station, restrooms and view platform at Skansie Park

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos