Chinook Pass is set to reopen for season

In a week, the scenic Chinook Pass will have people cruising down the highway.
The pass will open by June 9, according to the state Department of Transportation.
Crews are performing last minute avalanche work and clearing 40-foot snow stacks along state Route 410.
Chinook Pass usually opens before Memorial Day but fresh snow dealt WSDOT setbacks.
Cayuse Pass on state Route 123 opened May 19.
Both highways closed in late November due to snow and avalanche concerns. Snow clearing started March 1.
