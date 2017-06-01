Tolmie State Park closed to shellfish harvesting after sewage spill

Washington State Parks announced on its website Thursday morning that the beach at Tolmie State Park has been closed to shellfish harvesting after a sewage spill in the area.
The Washington State Department of Health advised the beach closure, and the ban will remain through June 5. The department issued a conservative closure, which suggests the beach does not currently meet health standards and the shellfish are not safe to eat.
“To be conservative, and make sure public health is protected, it was a good idea for us to do that,” said Liz Coleman, the department’s communication lead for environmental public health.
The seven-day closure is a standard protocol, to give the shellfish enough time to naturally cleanse before harvesting can begin again.
The park, located eight miles northeast of Olympia, is generally open to clam and oyster harvesting year-round.
