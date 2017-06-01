Tolmie State Park.
Tolmie State Park. Steve Bloom sbloom@theolympian.com
Tolmie State Park. Steve Bloom sbloom@theolympian.com

Local

June 01, 2017 3:05 PM

Tolmie State Park closed to shellfish harvesting after sewage spill

By Lauren Smith

lsmith@theolympian.com

Washington State Parks announced on its website Thursday morning that the beach at Tolmie State Park has been closed to shellfish harvesting after a sewage spill in the area.

The Washington State Department of Health advised the beach closure, and the ban will remain through June 5. The department issued a conservative closure, which suggests the beach does not currently meet health standards and the shellfish are not safe to eat.

“To be conservative, and make sure public health is protected, it was a good idea for us to do that,” said Liz Coleman, the department’s communication lead for environmental public health.

The seven-day closure is a standard protocol, to give the shellfish enough time to naturally cleanse before harvesting can begin again.

The park, located eight miles northeast of Olympia, is generally open to clam and oyster harvesting year-round.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Fire damages pot shop in South Tacoma

Fire damages pot shop in South Tacoma 0:33

Fire damages pot shop in South Tacoma

Fish-bombing osprey nearly nails Lake Tapps dog walker 0:53

Fish-bombing osprey nearly nails Lake Tapps dog walker
‘Direct Threat’ Closes Evergreen College Campus 0:56

‘Direct Threat’ Closes Evergreen College Campus

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos