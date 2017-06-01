Rachel Williams and Marduk, her border collie mix, were just minding their business as they walked through their Lake Tapps neighborhood on Thursday morning when …
SPLAT.
A dead catfish hits the road about 12 feet from them.
“It’s the first time a fish has fallen from the sky that I’ve seen,” Williams said.
The catfish gift came courtesy of a circling osprey that found itself suddenly harassed by an eagle.
Perhaps it was in recognition of her wardrobe: Williams was wearing a neon green Seattle Seahawks shirt at the time.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
Comments