June 1, 2017 3:47 PM

‘It’s the first time a fish has fallen from the sky that I’ve seen’

Rachel Williams and Marduk, her border collie mix, were just minding their business as they walked through their Lake Tapps neighborhood on Thursday morning when …

SPLAT.

A dead catfish hits the road about 12 feet from them.

“It’s the first time a fish has fallen from the sky that I’ve seen,” Williams said.

The catfish gift came courtesy of a circling osprey that found itself suddenly harassed by an eagle.

Perhaps it was in recognition of her wardrobe: Williams was wearing a neon green Seattle Seahawks shirt at the time.

