A raccoon stands on the side of the road along Point Defiance Park’s Five Mile Drive, apparently looking for a handout.
A raccoon stands on the side of the road along Point Defiance Park’s Five Mile Drive, apparently looking for a handout. Janet Jensen Staff file, 2012
A raccoon stands on the side of the road along Point Defiance Park’s Five Mile Drive, apparently looking for a handout. Janet Jensen Staff file, 2012

Local

June 02, 2017 8:54 AM

Don’t feed the raccoons: Extra patrols coming to Point Defiance Park

By Stacia Glenn

sglenn@thenewstribune.com

There’s a crackdown coming in Point Defiance Park for people who feed the raccoons or speed along Five Mile Drive.

Metro Parks Tacoma said it has asked for increased police patrols to help curb the problems.

“We believe this is necessary to ensure the safety of our park visitors, particularly along Five Mile Drive,” said Phedra Redifer, the regional parks attractions manager.

Officials warn that speeding tickets will come with a fine. The speed limit is 20 mph throughout the park.

One sergeant and five officers will be patrolling all city parks this summer, including Point Defiance, police spokeswoman Loretta Cool said.

Park rangers do what they can to keep law-breakers in check but sometimes it’s not enough.

Most people feed wildlife without getting out of their cars so it’s harder to intervene, said park ranger Mary Krauszer.

For a short grace period, it will be warnings doled out to visitors who are caught feeding the raccoons or birds. It will then switch to a citation.

The park tried something similar in 2012 and said it worked well.

Back then, off-duty officers patrolled the park and issued $532 fines to people feeding raccoons, geese and ducks.

The extra enforcement was prompted by a swell in animal populations, which led to problems like an outbreak of canine distemper disorder.

Park officials said more than 3 million people visit Point Defiance Park every year.

Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Fish-bombing osprey nearly nails Lake Tapps dog walker

Fish-bombing osprey nearly nails Lake Tapps dog walker 0:53

Fish-bombing osprey nearly nails Lake Tapps dog walker
Fire damages pot shop in South Tacoma 0:33

Fire damages pot shop in South Tacoma

‘Direct Threat’ Closes Evergreen College Campus 0:56

‘Direct Threat’ Closes Evergreen College Campus

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos