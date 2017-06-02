Don’t feed the raccoons: Extra patrols coming to Point Defiance Park

There’s a crackdown coming in Point Defiance Park for people who feed the raccoons or speed along Five Mile Drive.
Metro Parks Tacoma said it has asked for increased police patrols to help curb the problems.
“We believe this is necessary to ensure the safety of our park visitors, particularly along Five Mile Drive,” said Phedra Redifer, the regional parks attractions manager.
Officials warn that speeding tickets will come with a fine. The speed limit is 20 mph throughout the park.
One sergeant and five officers will be patrolling all city parks this summer, including Point Defiance, police spokeswoman Loretta Cool said.
Park rangers do what they can to keep law-breakers in check but sometimes it’s not enough.
Most people feed wildlife without getting out of their cars so it’s harder to intervene, said park ranger Mary Krauszer.
For a short grace period, it will be warnings doled out to visitors who are caught feeding the raccoons or birds. It will then switch to a citation.
The park tried something similar in 2012 and said it worked well.
Back then, off-duty officers patrolled the park and issued $532 fines to people feeding raccoons, geese and ducks.
The extra enforcement was prompted by a swell in animal populations, which led to problems like an outbreak of canine distemper disorder.
Park officials said more than 3 million people visit Point Defiance Park every year.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
