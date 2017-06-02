Cute but dangerous, chicks and ducklings linked to Salmonella outbreak that’s hit county

A Salmonella outbreak has reached Pierce County.
Two local residents are among the 16 people statewide who have been diagnosed after handling live poultry, according to the state Department of Health.
An outbreak was declared Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control, which reported 372 cases in 47 states.
Those affected said they obtained chicks and ducklings from feed supply stores, hatcheries, relatives and websites.
Live poultry that looks healthy can still be carrying Salmonella bacteria, which is contagious and can cause serious illness.
Five people in Washington have been hospitalized from the outbreak. Seven of the 16 affected are children younger than 5.
Other affected counties include King, Kitsap, Snohomish, Yakima, Chelan, Clark, Cowlitz, Grays Harbor, Whatcom, Lewis, Mason and Kittitas.
Nationwide, 71 people have been hospitalized.
The first cases were reported Jan. 4. The most recent cases were diagnosed May 13.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
