Need a cheap ride? Gig Harbor Trolley to start Thursday

The Gig Harbor Trolley will be back for its fourth summer, starting Thursday and continuing through Sept. 4.
The Pierce Transit bus route between uptown and downtown will operate seven days a week.
The trolley also connects with other routes at the Kimball Drive park and ride.
The trolley will offer extra service Saturday for the Maritime Yo Ho Harbor Grand Parade. The bus will making runs from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. and shuttle passengers from the Kimball Drive park and ride to a temporary stop a block from the parade on Judson Street.
After the parade ends about 11 a.m., the bus will make trips back to the Kimball Drive Park & Ride until 1 p.m.
Trolley fares are 50 cents for adults and youths.
Children 5 and under, seniors and Regional Reduced Fare Permit (RRFP) cardholders ride free.
All-day passes for adults and youths cost $1 if bought on the trolley.
If bought elsewhere, they cost $5 for adults and $2.50 for youths and RRFP cardholders.
Two things to remember: Drivers do not carry change and well-behaved, leashed dogs are permitted.
Comments