Yelm man trapped under tree airlifted to Harborview

A man in his 40’s was struck by and trapped beneath a tree Friday morning on his property in Yelm.
While attempting to fall the tree located near the 17500 block of Fennel Rd. SE, the man was hit in the back as the tree fell on top of him.
Mark Gregory, the Bald Hills Fire Department chief, said the man had “crushing” injuries when his unit arrived, but was conscious and responsive.
When the fire department reached the scene just after 10:30 a.m., the man had been removed from underneath the tree, which was about 15-18 inches in diameter where it hit him, Gregory estimated.
“His vitals seemed stable,” Gregory said. “Family members lifted the tree off of him with an excavator.”
Gregory said the fire and medical units that responded continued to keep the man stable on the way to Cougar Mountain Airfield less than two miles away.
He was then airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.
