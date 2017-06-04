Planning a dip in Lake Tapps? Watch for toxic algae

People playing in and around Lake Tapps are being warned about possible toxic algae in some parts of the water.
The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department has issued an advisory and posted signs in the area.
“Because the algae might move from place to place in the water, we want lake visitors to know to avoid if it they see it,” Steve Metcalf, a spokesman for the Health Department, told KOMO.
The signs advise people not to swim, water ski or boat in water where scum is present, and to keep pets away.
More tests will be taken next week to determine whether the toxic algae is still present.
#Toxicalgae at parts of #LakeTapps. We issued an advisory as a precaution to keep people & pets safe. Read more at https://t.co/oJpfaXihpi. pic.twitter.com/n9HtOABydc— Pierce County Health (@TPCHD) June 2, 2017
Health officials in August issued the same warning for Lake Tapps after 12 people reported illnesses after swimming in the popular lake.
Toxic algae can hurt or kill people and animals.
The harmful algal blooms are caused by sunlight, warmer temperatures and slow-moving water that enable the algae to reproduce too quickly, health officials said.
