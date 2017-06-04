Joshua Bessex jbessex@gateline.com
Joshua Bessex jbessex@gateline.com

Local

June 04, 2017 9:44 AM

His Scratch ticket winnings are taking his family to the happiest place on earth

By Stacia Glenn

sglenn@thenewstribune.com

It took 10 years and a winning Scratch ticket for Gale Johnson to take his family to the happiest place on earth.

The Bonney Lake man recently won $75,000 from a “Gold & Silver Jackpot” ticket he bought at a local Safeway store.

They were on their way to go camping when Johnson stopped off to buy popcorn. He grabbed a Scratch ticket as an afterthought.

It turned out to be a winner.

“I can’t wait to take my grandbabies on a trip to Disneyland,” he said. “It’s been 10 years since I’ve taken a major vacation and I want my next one to be with the family.”

Johnson said he also plans to use the winnings to buy a new TV with surround sound and laminate the floors in his home.

Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Oranges, a note and a viral story about growing up

Oranges, a note and a viral story about growing up 1:33

Oranges, a note and a viral story about growing up
Listen to threat that shut down Evergreen State College 0:39

Listen to threat that shut down Evergreen State College
Cuban immigrant says teaching in Puyallup has been ‘most rewarding’ 2:22

Cuban immigrant says teaching in Puyallup has been ‘most rewarding’

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos