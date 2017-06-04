His Scratch ticket winnings are taking his family to the happiest place on earth

It took 10 years and a winning Scratch ticket for Gale Johnson to take his family to the happiest place on earth.
The Bonney Lake man recently won $75,000 from a “Gold & Silver Jackpot” ticket he bought at a local Safeway store.
They were on their way to go camping when Johnson stopped off to buy popcorn. He grabbed a Scratch ticket as an afterthought.
It turned out to be a winner.
“I can’t wait to take my grandbabies on a trip to Disneyland,” he said. “It’s been 10 years since I’ve taken a major vacation and I want my next one to be with the family.”
Johnson said he also plans to use the winnings to buy a new TV with surround sound and laminate the floors in his home.
