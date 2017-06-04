Motorcyclist sustains serious injuries in Pioneer Way East crash

A 25-year-old motorcyclist on a ride with friends was injured when he crashed his bike on state Route 162 Sunday.
The man was transported to Tacoma General Hospital after sustaining serious injuries about 1:30 p.m., said Jay Adams, East Pierce Fire & Rescue battalion chief.
Adams said first responders found the motorcyclist unconscious on the road when they arrived.
The single vehicle accident occurred on Pioneer Way East between Lower Burnett Road East and Mundy Loss Road.
