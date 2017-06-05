Man presumed dead after falling through snow in Central Cascades

The iconic and notorious Aasgard Pass near Leavenworth has likely claimed the life of a young Mercer Island man, according to a statement issued by the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.
A search for a 19-year-old continues Monday after the man fell into a hole in the snow on Saturday while glissading on Aasgard Pass in the Alpine Lakes Wilderness. According to the statement, the unidentified man was attempting the controlled slide down the slope between Colchuck Peak and Dragontail Mountain.
Aasgard Pass is at 7,841 feet and is the highest point on the famous route through Enchantments, a popular backpacking destination that requires winning a lottery to secure an overnight permit during the summer. Others have died on the pass, including a man who fell into a hole while glissading on June 5, 2016. His body was found nearly a month later.
At 5:01 p.m. Saturday, an emergency text message was sent by satellite prompting a rescue effort that included helicopters. The search was suspended at 8:30 p.m. due to darkness.
The victim’s name has been withheld pending the notification of his family.
