Residents escape and cats rescued in Kent house fire

Two people escaped a house fire in Kent and firefighters rescued two cats while working to extinguish the blaze on Tuesday morning according to a pair of tweets by the Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority.
The fire department posted a picture of smoke rising from a brown two-story house at 26600 148th Ave. SE at 7:33 a.m. Other images showed fire fighters climbing chard stairs and using a ladder to access the roof while putting out the fire.
There were no injuries, the department reports.
26600 148 Ave SE. pic.twitter.com/jQp525RckO— Puget Sound Fire (@PugetSoundFire) June 6, 2017
No inj. 2 residents out. Rescued 2 cats. pic.twitter.com/9OARB9zIGa— Puget Sound Fire (@PugetSoundFire) June 6, 2017
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys
Comments