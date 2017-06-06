Two people escaped a house fire in Kent and firefighters rescued two cats while working to extinguish the blaze on Tuesday morning according to a pair of tweets by the Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority.
June 06, 2017 8:11 AM

Residents escape and cats rescued in Kent house fire

By Craig Hill

Two people escaped a house fire in Kent and firefighters rescued two cats while working to extinguish the blaze on Tuesday morning according to a pair of tweets by the Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority.

The fire department posted a picture of smoke rising from a brown two-story house at 26600 148th Ave. SE at 7:33 a.m. Other images showed fire fighters climbing chard stairs and using a ladder to access the roof while putting out the fire.

There were no injuries, the department reports.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

